Biden directs Secretary of State to allocate USD 400 million in new military aid package to Ukraine

United States President Joe Biden has directed the Secretary of State to allocate USD 400 million in military aid to Ukraine.

This is stated in the relevant memorandum of Friday, May 10.

Biden directed to allocate USD 400 million in defense articles and services of the Department of Defense. The U.S. President also announced assistance to Ukraine and authorized the Secretary of State to make the determinations required to direct such a drawdown.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on May 10, Politico wrote that the United States is preparing a new package of military assistance for Ukraine in the amount of USD 400 million, which will include new missiles for Patriot surface to air missile systems.

On February 27, Joe Biden's adviser on national security Jake Sullivan warned that russian dictator vladimir putin "wins every day" until the U.S. House of Representatives passes a new package of assistance to Ukraine.

On April 24, U.S. President Joe Biden signed a bill that provides for the allocation of funds for assistance to Ukraine.