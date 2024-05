Ukraine will be able to use Danish F-16 fighter jets to strike targets in russia - minister

Share:













Copied



Ukraine will be able to use Danish F-16 fighters to strike military targets in the russian federation.

The Minister of Foreign Affairs of Denmark, Lars Løkke Rasmussen, has announced this, European Pravda reports.

At a briefing in Brussels, journalists asked him whether Ukraine would be allowed to use the F-16s provided by Denmark to strike targets on the territory of the russian federation.

"The short answer is yes," Rasmussen said, clarifying that "it's not a new position, it's part of the transfer."

He noted that even during the discussion of this issue with the foreign affairs committee in the Danish parliament, "we made it clear from the very beginning that this was part of self-defense, so that it would be possible to also attack military facilities on the territory of the aggressor."

Recall that it became known that in the United States the first group of Ukrainian pilots has already completed training on F-16 aircraft. They studied at a military base in Arizona.

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen said that F-16 multi-purpose fighters will arrive in Ukraine within a month.

Meanwhile, Ukraine received the first F-16 multipurpose fighter aircraft simulator from the Czech Republic. The main module of the simulator is already being prepared for operation.