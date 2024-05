Share:













Since the beginning of the day, units of the Defense Forces of Ukraine have repelled half of the attacks of the russian occupation forces on the Pokrovsk axis in the Donetsk Region.

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine has announced this.

In total, since the beginning of the day, there have been 22 combat clashes in this area.

Half of the russian attacks were successfully repulsed, half of the fighting is ongoing.

Fighting continues near the settlements of Sokil, Nevelske, Netailove and Yevhenivka.

It is reported that the russian aviation dropped ten guided aerial bombs (KABs) on the villages of Vozdvyzhenka and Oleksandropil.

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, during the past 24 hours, russian troops shelled five settlements in the Ukrainian-controlled part of the Donetsk Region.

Recalled that the day before, the American publication The Washington Post reported with reference to its own sources that the occupiers are gathering troops for an offensive in the Sumy Region.

We also reported that the russians have practically completed the construction of a railway in the south of the Donetsk Region, which will enable them to provide logistics for the troops and the annexed Crimea in the event of the destruction of the Crimea bridge.