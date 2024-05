Share:













On Thursday, May 30, the special unit of the Defense Intelligence of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine, Group 13, with the help of Ukrainian Magura V5 maritime strike drones, once again successfully attacked the ship and boat depot of the aggressor state of russia in the temporarily occupied Crimea.

This is stated in the message of the Defense Intelligence of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine.

It is reported that with the aim of neutralizing naval strike drones on the approach to the Vuzka Bay, the russian occupiers in Crimea raised combat aircraft into the sky 32 times, in particular - Su-27/30/35, MiG-29, Be-12, An-26 and helicopters Ka-27/29 and Mi-8.

Also, the invaders randomly used small arms and 30-mm cannons.

"However, nothing prevented the special forces of the Defense Intelligence of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine from successfully completing their combat mission: as a result of the strike, two Russian boats were destroyed - according to preliminary data, high-speed landing transport KS-701 Tunets," - the intelligence officers said.

The Defense Intelligence added that the information is still being updated.

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, employees of the Defense Intelligence, in cooperation with the investigators of the National Police, identified three war criminals - officers of the russian occupation army, who brutally tortured and killed a civilian citizen of Ukraine.

Also, according to the Defense Intelligence, russia has significantly intensified the campaign to recruit foreign mercenaries for the war against Ukraine: it is about recruiting manpower in central Africa, in particular - in Rwanda, Burundi, Congo and Uganda.