Energy supply to industry and business will be limited from 6 PM to 11 PM on Wednesday - Ukrenergo

On Wednesday, May 8, from 6 p.m. to 11 p.m., restrictions on the energy supply to industry and business will be applied.

The press service of the Ukrenergo national energy company has informed about this, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"The dispatch center of Ukrenergo is forced to limit the energy supply to industry and business from 6 p.m. to 11 p.m. The scope of restrictions will be distributed evenly among all regions. The reason for the restrictions is an electricity shortage caused by a massive missile and drone attack by russians on energy facilities," the report said.

It is noted that if consumption continues to grow in the evening, Ukrenergo will be forced to apply emergency shutdowns for household consumers throughout Ukraine.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on the night of May 8, the russian occupiers attacked the energy infrastructure in six regions of Ukraine.