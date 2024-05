Share:













On Wednesday, May 8, there may be restrictions on the supply of electricity for household and industrial consumers throughout Ukraine from 06:00 p.m. to 11:00 p.m.

This was announced by the press service of the Ukrenergo national energy company, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"Tonight from 6:00 p.m. to 11:00 p.m. it is possible to restrict household and industrial consumers throughout Ukraine. The restrictions will be evenly distributed across all regions. Exactly how the power outage schedules will operate in each region will be published on the official pages of local regional energy companies. The reason is a shortage of electricity in the power system. It arose due to new damage to the equipment of Ukrainian power plants caused by russian strikes," the message says.

According to the report, overnight into May 8, the russian occupiers fired more than 50 missiles and 20 Shaheds at the energy infrastructure in the Lviv, Vinnytsia, Poltava, Kirovohrad, Zaporizhzhia, and Ivano-Frankivsk Regions.

"This is already the fifth massive missile-drone attack on energy facilities since March 22. Heat and hydroelectric plants were damaged. Also, russian Shaheds damaged the equipment of one of the Ukrenergo facilities in the central region. Currently, consumers in this region has been revived by backup schemes. Currently, the Emergency Service is working on the damaged objects, and emergency restoration work is ongoing," the message says.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, overnight into May 8, russian invaders attacked energy infrastructure in six regions of Ukraine.