Share:













Copied



The Defense Intelligence of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine has warned against a new round of hostile information and psychological operations (IPSO).

This is stated in the message of the Defense Intelligence of the Ministry of Defense.

"Along with the aggravation of the situation at the front, the enemy is intensifying destabilization efforts aimed at splitting Ukrainian society. In particular, it can use mass measures for this purpose, where it throws its own provocations," the message says.

The Defense Intelligence notes that the enemy's military targets are not only military facilities, but also civilian infrastructure: hospitals, train stations, and crowds of people.

"Attempts of russian information campaigns using political slogans that divide society are a parasite on real problems, but many of them are caused by the aggression of putin's russia," the Defense Intelligence said.

The Defense Intelligence reported that Ukrainian specialists in information operations are doing everything possible to protect Ukrainian society. At the same time, the Defense Intelligence pointed out the need for understanding and help of Ukrainians.

"In this difficult time, there is a need to maintain internal unity, to support each other. The enemy knows how to perfectly manipulate feelings and despair, emotions and facts, mixes truth with lies," the intelligence explained.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, russian mass media spread information that on the night of April 30 to May 1, the russian army allegedly struck the headquarters of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in Odesa. The Center for Strategic Communications and Information Security reported that it was a fake, and the occupiers fired ballistic missiles at residential districts of the city.

Already on May 3, the network spread information about the alleged resignation of the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces Oleksandr Syrskyi. It is not true.