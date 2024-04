Share:













The aggressor state of russia has intensified the efforts of trolls and political technologists to inflame anti-Ukrainian sentiment and disrupt United States aid to Ukraine.

This is evidenced by internal documents of the russian federation obtained by the European intelligence service, The Washington Post reports.

Russia is increasing its propaganda operations within the framework of the second front, which it considers as important as the military campaign in Ukraine, the publication writes. According to current and former high-ranking Western officials, this has become very important, especially now when Congressional approval of further aid to Ukraine has become critical to further protection against the aggressor, WP notes.

"Russia's priority is to stop arms transfers to Ukraine, so they're throwing things at the wall to see what sticks. We're seeing a broad campaign that has multiple strands, some of which work better than others. The russians don't care. They're just trying to seed the environment," the article says.

The campaign sought to draw Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy as corrupt, emphasized the number of migrants crossing the US-Mexico border, called for funding for border security instead of any aid to Ukraine, and described "white Americans" as the main people who allegedly "lost out" from foreign aid deliveries to Ukraine. Russia's current propaganda campaign wants to influence Congress and other political debates to inflame anti-Ukrainian sentiment. For this, Kremlin-linked political technologists and trolls wrote thousands of fabricated news articles, social media posts and comments, The Washington Post points out.

