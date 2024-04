Share:













A press conference was held in Kyiv, dedicated to russia's cognitive operations against Ukraine, using the example of private information companies such as "Ninth Wave".

The conference was organized by the public organization "Union of Volunteer Soldiers" together with "Legal Control".

At the event, the research methods, principles and schemes by which enemy organizations work, implementing their IPSOs, both within Ukraine and on the international arena, were presented. The work of enemy companies was examined in detail using the example of the private russian IPSO "Ninth Wave".

The conclusions were drawn based on the research conducted by "Legal Control".

The speaker of the event, the head of the information department of the public organization "Union of Volunteer Soldiers" Mykhailo Malanych said that over the past year, in the field of public investigations, russian private information companies have become particularly active.

"Western partners of Ukraine provided unprecedented informational support: the Armed Forces of Ukraine became an international brand, the whole world learned about the efficiency and heroism of the Ukrainian army. Kremlin-controlled propagandists did not know how to interpret what was happening: "Kyiv in 3 days" did not happen, moreover, the russian army suffers one terrible defeat after another. The Kremlin towers are sounding the alarm: dissatisfaction with the course of hostilities is growing, NATO countries are showing unexpected unity and readiness to support Ukraine to the end. Moscow has realized that it has misjudged the situation in Ukrainian society and the atmosphere in Western capitals. The failed 2022 forced putin's team to look for new solutions that will help achieve the goal," Malanych noted.

According to him, russia has created a new information weapon directed against Ukraine and its allies. The study identified two main narratives for the “Ninth Wave’s” informational attacks on Ukraine: Kyiv has no chance of victory; Ukraine does not meet the criteria for EU membership.

During the event, the speaker presented a number of opinions of leading political figures of Ukraine regarding the activities of "Ninth Wave", which indicate the harmful consequences of the company for Ukraine.

"Ninth Wave" even has its own Telegram channel, in which it is engaged in "analysis of the international information space." However, from the logic of its posts, it is clear that the object of the information company's interest are publications and statements discrediting Ukraine. Politicians and bloggers who appear in its selections and digests are, as a rule, active supporters of curtailing support for Ukraine. At the same time, the russian IPSO promotes those newsbreaks that correspond to the goals of Moscow's foreign policy: the promotion of anti-colonial discourse in developing countries, the ideas of "multipolarity", criticism of the West and its allies," the speaker added.

After the end of the event, it was emphasized that the "Ninth Wave" is trying to ensure that Ukraine does not have a positive image in the West, and Ukrainians lose faith in victory and future membership in the EU.

"The Russians are systematically working to undermine the morale of Ukrainian society, skillfully using gaps in Western democracies. After all, no matter what, EU countries and US are forced to allow rallies and the expression of different opinions, because this is their political system. Russia, China and other autocracies, that see the weak points of democracies and do everything for their maximum separation and disorganization, actively uses this," Malanych concluded.

Public figures promised further investigations into russia's interference in the internal affairs of Ukraine and Western countries. The full text of the study can be read here.