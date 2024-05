Share:













The Center for Countering Disinformation (CCD) under the National Security and Defense Council (NSDC) declares that the information about the alleged resignation of Defense Minister Rustem Umierov is a fake.

The Center for Countering Disinformation announced this on the Telegram channel, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"In the Ukrainian information space, information is spreading that in the near future Rustem Umierov will resign from the post of Minister of Defense of Ukraine." It is reported that he is supposed to take the post of Minister of Infrastructure of Ukraine instead of Oleksandr Kubrakov. The Center verified the information with the relevant structures and notes that this information does not correspond to reality," the message reads.

The Center emphasizes that it is important to work very carefully with information related to the Defense Forces, the security of the state depends on it.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Verkhovna Rada appointed the former head of the State Property Fund, Rustem Umierov, to the position of Minister of Defense in September 2023.