Since the beginning of the full-scale invasion, the bodies of 28 men who tried to cross the reservoir and illegally cross the Ukrainian border have been found in the Tysa River in Zakarpattia. However, if we add cases with mountainous terrain to this method, then this figure is even higher.

Andrii Demchenko, the spokesman of the State Border Guard Service, said this on the air of the telethon.

"28 cases have already been recorded in the Tysa River, when the bodies of people who died were discovered. Most likely, those who tried in this direction chose the border line along the Tysa River. If we add to this the hard-to-reach mountainous areas or other areas of the border - that's already more than 35 cases," Demchenko said, speaking about the tragic cases of evaders who tried to cross the border illegally.

He added that the Tysa River is a rather treacherous body of water. Since it has a rapid current, tree roots and places where, in fact, the current can drag.

"The lack of strength of the violators when crossing the river, treacherous places lead to the fact that a person loses his life due to reckless and senseless actions regarding an attempt to illegally cross the border," Demchenko said.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, in Zakarpattia, border guards fished out the bodies of two drowned people from the Tysa River. The men tried to cross the river.

In addition, in March of this year, the body of a 33-year-old man from Kharkiv was found in the Tysa River.