Changes to the border crossing rules are being prepared in Ukraine.

This was announced by the speaker of the State Border Guard Service, Andrii Demchenko, on the air of the telethon, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

According to Demchenko, the new border crossing changes may apply to those persons who will have a deferment.

In connection with the new law on mobilization, which will enter into force on May 18, the government will make changes to the rules for crossing the border.

Demchenko noted that border guards refuse to leave 120-150 people daily for various reasons.

He added that these are mainly persons who do not have the appropriate documents that would grant the right to cross the border.

In addition, as part of the preparation of amendments to the bill on recruiting and mobilization, the Verkhovna Rada wants to limit the rights of men who evade mobilization.

The Verkhovna Rada increased the number of border guards by 15,000 servicemen from 60,000 to 75,000.