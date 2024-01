The leader of the Hungarian far-right Mi Hazank party (Our Homeland Movement), Laszlo Toroczkai, claimed Ukrainian Transcarpathia in the event of Ukraine's "loss of statehood as a result of war."

This was reported by the Hungarian edition of Index.

Thus, speaking at the annual party conference in Budapest on Saturday, January 27, the leader of the Hungarian far-right said that the alleged pressure of "international financiers" led to a war in Ukraine, namely a war that "will destroy Europe and send the continent's economy to the bottom." Toroczkai also said that "Ukraine was bought by BlackRock," the world's largest investment fund, which has more than USD 10 trillion at its disposal.

Laszlo Toroczkai noted that his party is in favor of ending the conflict in Ukraine: an immediate ceasefire, peace and a negotiated settlement.

However, he also said that if Ukraine's statehood ceased to exist as a result of the war, Mi Hazank would claim Transcarpathia.

"If Ukraine's statehood ceases to exist as a result of the war, Mi Hazank will claim Transcarpathia as a single parliamentary party," Toroczkai said.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Minister of Foreign Affairs and Trade Peter Szijjarto received an anonymous letter with death threats written in Ukrainian. In the letter, he was promised an "explosive reception" during a visit to Ukraine.