Share:













Copied



A high-ranking official of DTEK Odesa Grids JSC could convey to the russians information about the results of shelling of the energy infrastructure of Ukraine.

This became known from the case materials collected by the investigators of the Security Service of Ukraine (SSU) and announced during the meeting of the Prymorskyi District Court of Odesa, which was held on March 15, 2024.

The SSU employees established that the head of the project management department of DTEK not only justified russian aggression and spread hostile propaganda in Telegram chats, but also leaked information to third parties about the results of shelling of power substations, the terms of their repair, as well as the structure of the unified energy system of Ukraine and the degree of its damage.

Based on the totality of the collected evidence, the suspect is charged with three articles of the Criminal Code of Ukraine at once: Part 1 of Article 114 (Interference with the lawful activities of the Armed Forces of Ukraine), Part 2 of Article 436-2 (Justification, recognition as legitimate, denial of the armed aggression of the russian federation against Ukraine, glorification of its participants) and Part 1 of Article 161 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (violation of equal rights of citizens of Ukraine).

Following the results of the court hearing, the investigating judge granted the SSU investigator's request and sent the native of Kharkiv under round-the-clock house arrest for two months.