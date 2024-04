Share:













Copied



Overnight into April 27, russia attacked four thermal power plants (TPPs), civilians were injured.

This was reported by DTEK.

"The enemy once again massively fired at energy facilities of Ukraine. Tonight, four thermal power plants were damaged in the attack. According to preliminary information, unfortunately, there are victims. We are providing all the necessary assistance," the organization's statement said.

The company clarifies that the equipment of the enterprises was seriously damaged. Currently, power engineers are trying to eliminate the consequences of the attack.