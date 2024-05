Share:













The authorities of Romania officially published the list of military equipment and weapons that were transferred to Ukraine.

This was reported by Defense Express.

It is noted that the general nomenclature of deliveries that took place as part of military aid to the Armed Forces of Ukraine was made public by the Ambassador of Romania to the United States, Andrei Muraru, before the meeting of the head of this country, Klaus Iohannis, with Joseph Biden.

In particular, it became known that Romania delivered to Ukraine not only TAB-71 armored personnel carriers or APR-40 MLRS, but also howitzers, 122-mm and 152-mm caliber shells, grenade launchers, DShK machine guns and "a lot of other things."

Not a single T-72 tank or MiG-29 fighter, which Romania had in storage at the beginning of February 2022 and did not use, was not included in the list.

We will remind you that in November, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced that the F-16 fighter pilot training center had started working in Romania.

The President of Romania stated that he is ready to consider the transfer of the Patriot air defense system to Ukraine.