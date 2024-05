Share:













Border guards of the Odesa detachment have destroyed three drones of the aggressor state of russia, two more were destroyed by a fire group of fighters of the Bilhorod-Dnistrovskyi detachment.

The State Border Guard Service of Ukraine announced this on its Telegram channel on Thursday, May 9.

Overnight, russian terrorist troops tried to attack the Odesa Region with drones.

"The border guards of the Odesa detachment managed to shoot down three deadly UAVs approaching the coast. Two more were destroyed by the mobile-fire group of fighters of the Bilhorod-Dnistrovskyi detachment. From dense fire, the affected kamikaze drones were broken into pieces," the report said.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on the night of Thursday, May 9, the army of the aggressor country of russia bombarded the settlements of the Mykolaiv Region with artillery and Shahed attack drones.

On the night of May 8, the russian invaders carried out another massive missile attack on Ukraine using strategic Tu-95 bombers.

At the same time, hydropower facilities suffered significant damage due to shelling of the russian federation on May 8.