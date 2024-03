Share:













Copied



In the city of Izium, Kharkiv Region, on the night of March 27, the russian occupiers attacked a gymnasium and houses that were nearby.

The Kharkiv Regional Prosecutor's Office announced this on Facebook.

"A gymnasium and nearby residential buildings were damaged. A 62-year-old civilian man was injured - the guard of the specified educational institution," the prosecutor's office confirmed.

The attack occurred at 3 a.m., so only a 62-year-old guard was in the building. He was injured, but refused hospitalization.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on the night of March 27, the russian occupiers attacked the territory of Ukraine with Shahed 136\131 type drones. The air defense forces destroyed 10 enemy drones.

Earlier, the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine explained that the reduction in the intervals between massive missile attacks by the russian occupiers of Ukraine is associated with a constant change in the enemy's tactics and its attempts to find weak spots in Ukrainian air defense.

Recall that on the evening of March 25, russian occupation troops hit a recreational area of Odesa with a double blow on a ballistic trajectory.