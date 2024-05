Two HEPPs suffer devastating damage and taken out of operation due to russian shelling - Ukrhydroenergo

Hydropower facilities were significantly damaged due to shelling by the russian federation on May 8.

This was reported by the press service of Ukrhydroenergo.

"Two hydropower plants have been decommissioned. On May 8, during the morning shelling of critical infrastructure, significant damage was also inflicted on hydropower facilities. The enemy continues to massively attack and destroy the energy infrastructure of Ukraine, inflicting devastating targeted strikes," the message reads.

Ukrhydroenergo noted that the entire hydro generation suffered devastating damage. Destroyed equipment requires considerable efforts to repair, restore and significant financial resources.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, for the second day in a row, Ukraine is receiving emergency aid from the EU energy systems.

Overnight into May 8, the russian invaders attacked energy infrastructure in six regions of Ukraine.

The russian invaders carried out another massive missile attack on Ukraine, using Tu-95 strategic bombers.

Kh-101/555 cruise missiles were launched by at least four Tu-95 aircraft from the Saratov Oblast.

For shelling, the enemy used strategic aviation, as well as Kalibr missiles were launched from the Black Sea.