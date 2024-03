Share:













On the night of March 10, the russian occupiers launched 39 Shahed-type drones, 35 of which were destroyed by Ukrainian air defense. Also, the Kharkiv and Donetsk Regions were shelled with S-300 missiles.

The Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported this on Telegram.

They clarified that the launches of the Shaheds were from the areas of Cape Chauda and from the russian Primorsko-Akhtarsk.

"As a result of combat work, 35 Shaheds were shot down within the Kirovohrad, Mykolaiv, Dnipropetrovsk, Cherkasy, Odesa, Kherson, Khmelnytskyi, Vinnytsia, Kyiv and Zhytomyr Regions," the message said.

Most of the Shaheds were destroyed by mobile fire groups. Also, fighter aircraft, Air Force missile units, and EW assets joined the attack repelling.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on March 8, russia's losses in manpower amounted to 850 invaders. More than 50 artillery systems and a quarter of a hundred armored fighting vehicles were also destroyed.

Over the past day, 45 combat clashes took place in the area of ​ ​ responsibility of the Tavria Operational and Strategic Troops Group - this is two thirds of the battles of the entire russian-Ukrainian front.