Share:













Copied



Natalia Humeniuk, the head of the joint press center of the South Operational Command, said that the Shaheds, which are now used by russian invaders in Ukraine, differ in darker colors and different sound characteristics.

She stated on the air of the telethon.

Humeniuk has suggested that some of these drones may be reinforced with a warhead, although there are no definitive conclusions about this yet.

"In particular, regarding the drone that attacked the high-rise building in Odesa on March 2, we cannot yet say whether it had enhanced combat potential. However, experts suggest that some of them may have increased combat readiness," said Humeniuk.

She also emphasized that kamikaze drones are mainly painted in darker colors in order to better disguise themselves as the night sky.

"In addition, they often have different sound characteristics: some of them are somewhat louder, others are quieter, this depends on modifications. This is probably a strategic approach when they select such characteristics that will be most effective," she added.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on the night of Friday, March 15, russian terrorists attacked Ukraine with Shahed-type attack drones. The defense forces destroyed 27 units of drones.

On the night of March 14, the russian occupiers attacked Ukraine with kamikaze drones of the Shahed type.

At night, on Wednesday, March 13, a russian strike drone of the Shahed type hit a high-rise building in Sumy.