In Israel, they are working on the transfer of an early warning system for missile strikes and drone attacks to Ukraine.

This was stated by the representative of Israel at the UN, Gilad Erdan, at the session of the UN General Assembly.

He recalled that at the beginning of the full-scale invasion in February 2022, Israel sent more than 100 tons of "humanitarian equipment" to Ukraine and that "hundreds of Ukrainians were treated in Israeli hospitals and rehabilitation centers."

Gilad Erdan also emphasized that Iran provides russia with drones used in the conflict in Ukraine.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, for the first time, Israel took part in the discussion of President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's "Peace Formula" at the meeting of national security and foreign policy advisers on January 14 in Davos.

Also, Israel is ready to share with Ukraine the experience of stimulating citizens who have gone abroad to return to the country.

On November 5, 2022, for the first time, Iran admitted that it supplied russia with drones. However, it said that they were sent before the russian invasion of Ukraine.