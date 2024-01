Israel is ready to share with Ukraine the experience of encouraging citizens who have gone abroad to return to the country.

The Ambassador of Israel to Ukraine, Michael Brodsky, announced this in his Telegram channel, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

In particular, Brodsky said that he met with Maryana Betsa, who was recently appointed by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine as an Ambassador for relations with the Ukrainian diaspora.

"Israel's unique experience in maintaining close ties with Jewish communities in the world is very relevant and useful for Ukraine - millions of Ukrainians live outside the country, and this resource can and should be used. In addition, Israel has created an effective system of incentives for citizens who have left abroad and plan to return to Israel. Considering the huge number of refugees who left Ukraine after the start of the war, something similar will need to be created in Ukraine as well," he wrote.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, according to Eurostat, as of late October 2023, 4.2 million people who left Ukraine after the russian invasion in February 2022 have the status of temporary protection in the countries of the European Union, more than 98% of them are citizens of Ukraine. Germany, Poland and the Czech Republic are the main countries of the European Union that granted temporary protection status to Ukrainians.

Earlier, Brodsky reported that Israel took part in the discussion of President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's "Peace Formula" for the first time at a meeting of national security and foreign policy advisers on January 14 in Davos (Switzerland).

Betsa was the Ambassador of Ukraine to Estonia in 2018-2023.