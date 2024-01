For the first time, Israel took part in the discussion of President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's "Peace Formula" at the meeting of national security and foreign policy advisers on January 14 in Davos (Switzerland).

The Ambassador of Israel to Ukraine, Michael Brodsky, announced this on the Telegram channel, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"For the first time, Israel took part in the discussion of Zelenskyy's "Peace Formula", which took place at the beginning of the week. At the fourth meeting of national security advisers in Davos, Switzerland, Israel was represented by the deputy chairman of the National Security Council," he wrote.

According to the message of the President's Office, on January 14, the fourth meeting of advisors on national security and foreign policy of countries regarding the implementation of the Peace Formula initiated by President Volodymyr Zelenskyy was held in Davos (Switzerland), and more than 80 states and international organizations were represented at it.

The participants of the meeting considered the second five points of the Ukrainian Peace Formula and the progress made in their implementation. In particular, the following points of the formula were considered: "Withdrawal of russian troops and cessation of hostilities", "Restoration of justice", "Environmental security", "Preventing escalation and repetition of aggression", "Confirmation of the end of the war".

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on January 14, during the meeting in Davos regarding the Peace Formula, the Minister of Defense of Ukraine Rustem Umierov proposed to create an international working group at the level of defense ministers and national security advisers to work out a mechanism for withdrawing the troops of the aggressor state of russia from Ukraine.

On January 15, the President of Switzerland, Viola Amherd, and the President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelenskyy, announced that Ukraine and Switzerland are starting preparations for the Global Peace Summit, which will be hosted by Switzerland.