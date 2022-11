Iran has finally admitted for the first time on Saturday, November 5, that it supplied Moscow with drones. However, it said that they had been sent before the invasion of Ukraine, where the Russian Federation uses drones to strike power plants and civilian infrastructure.

This follows from a statement by the Reuters agency.

Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian said a "small number" of drones had been delivered to Russia months before Russian forces invaded Ukraine on February 24.

In Iran's most detailed response to date on the drones, Amir-Abdollahian denied that Tehran continues to supply drones to Moscow.

"This noise made by some Western countries that Iran has provided Russia with missiles and drones to help in the war in Ukraine - the missile part is absolutely wrong," he said.

"It's true about drones, and we provided Russia with a small number of drones a few months before the war in Ukraine," he added.