In the village of Volna of the Krasnodar Krai of the aggressor country of Russia, not far from the Crimean Bridge, an oil depot is on fire.

This was reported by the Governor of the Krasnodar Krai, Veniamin Kondratyev, in Telegram.

"In the village of Volna of the Temryuk district (Krasnodar Krai of the Russian Federation - ed.), a tank with petroleum products caught fire. The fire has been assigned a higher degree of complexity. According to preliminary information, there are no victims."

The governor also reported that the fire does not pose a threat to the residents of the settlement.

As TASS writes with reference to the emergency services, the fire started due to the fall of the drone.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, in the morning of April 29, a fuel tank caught fire in the Kozacha Bukhta neighborhood in Sevastopol, temporarily occupied by the Rashists. The "governor" of the city Mikhail Razvozhayev hastened to declare that the cause of the fire was an UAV hit.

The Defense Intelligence of the Defense Ministry commented on the explosions at the oil depot in Sevastopol. According to Andrii Yusov, representative of the Defense Intelligence of the Ministry of Defense, at least 10 fuel tanks with a capacity of 40,000 tons were destroyed in Sevastopol as a result of the hit.

At the same time, according to him, many more "unpleasant incidents" have been prepared for the occupiers in Crimea.