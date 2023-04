Large-Scale Fire Of Fuel Tank In Sevastopol: Occupiers Recognize UAV Hit, But Evacuation Not Carried Out

On the morning of April 29, a fire of a fuel tank occurred in the Kozacha Bukhta neighborhood in Sevastopol temporarily occupied by the rashists. The city's governor, Mikhail Razvozhaev, was quick to declare that the cause of the fire was a UAV hit. The occupier's protege wrote about this on his Telegram.

According to him, the fire covered an area of 1,000 square meters, the fires were assigned a 4 class. Razvozhaev added that all relevant services work on the spot, information on the victims is being clarified.

Local Telegram channels reported that two strong explosions were heard before the fire started.

Later, Razvozhaev assured that during the fire of a fuel tank in Sevastopol, allegedly no one was injured and there was no danger to civilian objects.

"18 fire crews are at the scene, 60 firefighters are valiantly fighting the fire, a fire train is expected to arrive. The 4th level of fire is the most difficult of all possible," the ‘governor’ said.

According to him, it will take time to localize the fire, since the volume of fuel is large.

In addition, as Razvozhaev noted, from the area where the emergency occurred, the population will not be evacuated. Experts will make measurements of the maximum permissible concentration of harmful substances in the air.