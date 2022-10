Sending Of Conscripts To Army Suspended In Krasnodar Krai Until November - General Staff

In Primorsko-Akhtarsk, the Krasnodar Krai, the sending of mobilized persons to the training centers of the Russian armed forces was suspended until November 1.

This was reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"In Primorsko-Akhtarsk of the Krasnodar Krai, the sending of mobilized persons to the training centers of the armed forces of the Russian Federation has been suspended until November 1," the authority said.

The General Staff emphasized that training centers are not ready for accommodation, training and comprehensive support of a large number of personnel.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the prepared mobilization resource of Russia is 2 million people, in general, its mobilization resource is about 29 million people.

Russia is sending untrained mobilized soldiers to the war in Ukraine, as a result of which the occupiers are suffering numerous losses.

The leadership of some regions of Russia decided to cancel New Year's events in order to use the money allocated for their organization to purchase equipment for mobilized Russians.

The Chuvash Republic (a subject of the Russian Federation) has suspended the recruitment of conscripts, the leadership of the republic reports on the implementation of the draft plan.