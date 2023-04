In the center of Moscow, a fire broke out in the building of the Ministry of Defense of the aggressor country of Russia.

It is reported by Interfax and social networks that show photos and videos of the fire.

The fire reportedly broke out on the third floor of the building. Now the fire has covered about 50 sq.m.

Fire crews are working at the scene.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on February 28, a fire occurred at the Rosneft oil depot in the Russian city of Tuapse, Krasnodar Krai. It was reported that it arose from the explosion of two unknown drones. Two funnels approximately 1.5 meters deep were found at the site. It is assumed that the target could not be an oil depot, but a barracks with the Russian military, which was nearby.

On February 28, an unknown aircraft fell in Russian Adygea.

Also, an explosion of unknown origin occurred in the village of Kolomna, Moscow Region, on March 2.

And late in the evening of March 5, an explosion occurred in the city of Vidnoe, in the Moscow Region of Russia, after which a fire began in the shop of a coke and gas plant.