As a result of explosions in temporarily occupied Sevastopol, more than 10 tanks with oil products with a capacity of 40,000 tons were destroyed, said the representative of the Defense Intelligence of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine Andrii Yusov in a media commentary.

According to him, these oil products were intended for the needs of the Russian Black Sea Fleet.

"In the city of Sevastopol on April 29, "a blast" took place, which is the punishment of God, in particular for the killed civilians in Uman, among whom there are five children. This punishment will be long-term. It is advisable for all residents of the temporarily occupied Crimea not to be near military facilities and facilities providing the aggressor's army in the near future," Yusov stressed.