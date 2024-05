Fury says that Usyk wins because there is war in Ukraine

British boxer Tyson Fury said that Oleksandr Usyk won because there is a war in Ukraine. This is how he explained why people support the Ukrainian.

His words are quoted by the Daily Mail.

Fury does not think that he lost, although he admits that Usyk won several rounds.

"I think we both put up a good fight - the best we could have done. And, you know, his country is at war. People have sided with a country at war," the British boxer said.

He added that "people should not be mistaken” and once again reiterated that he considers himself the winner of the fight.

In addition, Fury demanded a rematch with Usyk.

It will be recalled that overnight into May 19, Usyk defeated Fury by split decision in the fight for the title of absolute world champion in super heavyweight in Riyadh.

The Canadian hip-hop artist Drake was convinced of the victory of the British boxer Tyson Fury in the fight against the Ukrainian Oleksandr Usyk, so he bet USD 565,000 on the victory of the "Gypsy King".

A few hours after Usyk's victory, Ukrainian boxer Denys Berinchyk defeated Mexican Emanuel Navarrete in a fight for the WBO lightweight championship belt.