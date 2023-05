The Armed Forces of Ukraine will continue to demilitarize the occupied territories of the state in order to expel the troops of the aggressor state of the Russian Federation. Many more unpleasant incidents have been prepared for the Russian occupiers. The representative of the Defense Intelligence of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine Andrii Yusov stated this to 24Channel on Monday, May 1.

Yusov recalled the so-called "incident" with the ignition of fuel tanks, which occurred on April 29 in the temporarily occupied Crimea. According to the representative of the Defense Intelligence of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine, Ukraine will continue to demilitarize the captured territories to return to the internationally recognized borders of the state in accordance with international law and the UN charter.

"The fuel tanks that caught fire in Crimea on April 29 are just one of many cases of a "blast" in the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine and Russia recently. There are many more such unpleasant incidents prepared for the Russians," Yusov said.

In total, 10 tanks for 40,000 tons of fuel used by the Black Sea Fleet of the Russian Federation burned, and for Ukraine these are legal goals both in the Crimea and in other temporarily occupied territories to free them from invaders, Yusov emphasized.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on April 29, the representative of the Defence Intelligence of Ukraine Andrii Yusov said that more than 10 tanks with oil products with a capacity of 40,000 tons were destroyed in temporarily occupied Sevastopol.

On April 26, in the large city of the aggressor state of Russia, Saint Petersburg, they reported a "blast" in the area of ​ ​ the airfield.

On March 28, it became known that the wreckage of a drone with the inscription "Glory to Ukraine" on board was discovered near Moscow.