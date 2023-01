Another emergency situation occurred in the Russian Irkutsk Oblast. There is a fire at the oil depot in the East Siberian city of Angarsk - railway tanks are on fire.

The local agency Taiga informs about this on its own channel in Telegram.

Since this fire was also reported by the Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation, analysts assume that the fuel and lubricants that caught fire in Siberia were intended specifically for the needs of the Russian Ministry of Defense.

The channel of the Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation clarified that railway tanks and a fuel truck are burning in Angarsk.

The area of the fire at the oil depot is 400 square meters.