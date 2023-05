On the night of May 30, the Russian occupation army attacked Zaporizhzhia with rockets. The houses of one of the private sectors came under attack.

Anatolii Kurtiev, secretary of Zaporizhzhia City Council, reported this.

"At night, Putin's creatures launched an attack on Zaporizhzhia. Once again, the peaceful houses of one of the private sectors of the city came under the crosshairs of enemy missiles," the report says.

It is noted that as a result of the attack, one house was completely destroyed, and two more were severely damaged. In total, windows and roofs were damaged in about 40 houses.

It is reported that there were no casualties as a result of the attack.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on the night of May 3, the aggressor state, the Russian Federation, attacked Ukraine with Shaheds. In the city of Kropyvnytskyi, three drones attacked an oil depot.

In addition, in Dnipro, one of the drones reached the target and damaged the administration building, causing a fire.

During the night attack by Russian drones, the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine shot down 21 of the 26 launched Shaheds. The occupiers launched drones from two directions: from the Bryansk Oblast and from the eastern coast of the Sea of Azov.