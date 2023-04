Deputy Secretary of the Security Council of the aggressor country of Russia Dmitry Medvedev once again made a statement about nuclear weapons, saying that they are "binding."

It was reported by the TASS propaganda publication.

Medvedev said that for Russia, nuclear weapons have "imminent" significance.

"But nevertheless, we understand that in the modern world, nuclear weapons for our country matter as the "binding," that gathers the state," he said.

Further, the Russian official again threatened the world with nuclear war, saying that Russia could be the first to use nuclear weapons if aggression is detected against it that threatens the existence of the state. Allegedly, the Russians "will not falter" if they decide to use weapons of mass destruction.

Medvedev is sure that Russia has not run out of missiles, shells and tanks.

Also, the former President of the Russian Federation said that it would be better to "quietly" divide Ukraine with Poland and other states than to accept Ukraine into NATO and start a world war.

At the same time, Medvedev believes that the United States wants to divide Russia into the United States of Siberia and other individual countries and manage them, and Elon Musk can become the president of the United States. In addition, "Russia in Ukraine is fighting all of NATO."

Recall that this is not the first time that Putin's puppet official has threatened with a "nuclear club." He said in September that Russia had the right to use nuclear weapons, if required, "without much consultation. It's definitely not a bluff." And in August, he outlined the conditions under which Russia can use nuclear weapons. In his opinion, this is the launch of enemy nuclear missiles, an attack on critical infrastructure that manages nuclear weapons, or other threats to Russia's existence. On January 19, Medvedev nevertheless admitted that Russia could lose the war and threatened that in this case it would start a nuclear war.