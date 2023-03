The self-proclaimed president of the Republic of Belarus, Alexander Lukashenko, said he had ordered the Belarusian military to begin immediately restoring sites for the placement of nuclear weapons.

The Belarusian dictator made the corresponding statement on Friday, March 31, BelTA (the state-owned national news agency of Belarus) quoted him as saying.

According to him, the military was instructed to restore sites on the territory of Belarus, where the Topol strategic missile systems were previously located.

“This is a super complex structure in engineering, technical terms. It is clearly tied to geolocation. This does not mean that there is some Topol, it stopped somewhere in the field, the button was pressed - and the rocket flew away. They were all attached to these places. I saved all these sites," Lukashenko said.

Lukashenko added that the deployment of nuclear weapons on the territory of Belarus should "sober up" the West for a long time, allegedly trying to destroy the country from the inside and outside.

It should be noted that in 1993 Belarus officially joined the Treaty on the Non-Proliferation of Nuclear Weapons. Then Minsk voluntarily gave up nuclear weapons, which remained on its territory after the collapse of the USSR.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on March 25, Russian dictator Vladimir Putin accused of war crimes said that Russia intends to deploy tactical nuclear weapons on the territory of Belarus.

And already on March 26, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine called on Belarus to abandon the deployment of Russian nuclear weapons on its territory.

Recall, on March 28, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Belarus said that Minsk went to deploy nuclear weapons allegedly due to "unprecedented" pressure from Western countries.