Placing nuclear weapons in Belarus can be beneficial for the terrorist country Russia as "territory marking". Also, Moscow will have the opportunity to blackmail in the context of the future counteroffensive of the Armed Forces of Ukraine. This was stated by the founder of the Belarusian Gayun project, Anton Motolko, in a comment to the RBC-Ukraine publication.

"First of all, in this way it (Russia - ed.) wants to "mark the territory" following the example of the Black Sea Fleet base in Crimea, which made it possible to easily capture the Ukrainian peninsula in 2014," Motolko said.

Secondly, according to him, this is an element of manipulation in the context of a future counteroffensive - if Ukraine goes to liberate Crimea, the Russians will more actively threaten nuclear escalation. However, there may be another threat here.

"For example, potential use in international terrorism. This is, relatively speaking, the possibility that the charges "disappear" from the territory of Belarus and end up in Iran or someone else. In this case, the scenario of Hollywood action movies becomes more and more realistic," he noted.

In addition, if Russia is significantly weakened in the war, is defeated or plunges into a political crisis, then nuclear weapons will be a guarantee of the personal security of the dictator Alexander Lukashenko. He is convinced that no one will attack countries with warheads and nothing threatens them.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on March 31, the self-proclaimed president of Belarus, Alexander Lukashenko, offered Russia and Ukraine to stop hostilities and declare a ceasefire without the right to transfer weapons and military equipment.

On April 8, U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said that he does not believe in peace talks between Kyiv and Moscow at this stage.

On April 4, the Minister of Defense of the aggressor country of Russia, Sergei Shoigu, announced the transfer to Belarus of the Iskander-M operational-tactical complex, which can use nuclear-capable missiles.