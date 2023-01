The Deputy Chairman of the Security Council of the Russian Federation Dmitry Medvedev again threatened the use of nuclear weapons amid the upcoming meeting of the heads of Western defense departments (Ramstein), which will discuss the next package of military assistance to Ukraine.

Medvedev wrote about this on his Telegram channel, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

He was outraged that in Davos, politicians recognized that a victory for Ukraine was possible only if Russia lost.

Medvedev added that on January 20, a Ramstein meeting will be held, where the supply of heavy weapons to Ukraine will be discussed.

He said that if Russia loses a conventional war, it is likely to start a nuclear one.

"And it does not occur to any of the poor to draw the following elementary conclusion: the loss of a nuclear power in a conventional war can provoke the beginning of a nuclear war," Medvedev threatened.

According to him, nuclear powers "did not lose the big conflicts on which their fate depends."

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, in November Medvedev said that the Russian Federation could use nuclear weapons in the event of Ukraine's attempt to return the territories previously captured by the invaders.

He said in September that Russia had the right to use nuclear weapons "if required, without much consultation."