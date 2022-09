Russia has the right to use nuclear weapons if necessary, "without long consultations. This is definitely not a bluff."

Deputy Chairman of the Security Council of Russia Dmitry Medvedev wrote about this on Telegram on Tuesday, September 27.

Medvedev said that Russia has the right to use nuclear weapons if it or its allies are attacked with such weapons or if aggression with conventional weapons threatens the very existence of their state.

"It is absurd to count on the intelligence and political will of the Kyiv regime. But there is still a fragile hope for the common sense and sense of self-preservation of enemy countries that indulge them. They understand: if the threat from Russia exceeds the established danger limit, we will have to respond. No one asks for permission, without long consultations. And this is definitely not a bluff," Medvedev noted.

He also stated that Russia will not allow the appearance of nuclear weapons "in hostile neighbors," naming Ukraine.

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, on September 27, Medvedev said that Russia can use strategic nuclear weapons to "protect Donbas."

On September 21, Russian President Vladimir Putin again threatened the world to use nuclear weapons.

On August 26, Medvedev explained the circumstances under which Russia could use nuclear weapons.