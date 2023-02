Deeply Unfortunate And Irresponsible. US Reacts To Putin's Decision To Suspend "Nuclear Treaty"

The United States has said that Russia's decision to suspend the Strategic Arms Reduction Treaty (START I) is "deeply unfortunate and irresponsible."

The U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken has said, the European Pravda reports.

"Of course, we remain ready to talk about strategic arms limitations at any time with Russia, irrespective of anything else going on in the world.” Blinken said.

The U.S. Secretary of State spoke after President Putin announced the suspension of Moscow's participation in the latest arms control treaty between the world's two main nuclear powers.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, in August 2022, Russia temporarily limited access to its military facilities for the United States under the START treaty.

The Strategic Arms Reduction Treaty (START I) limits the number of intercontinental-range nuclear weapons deployed that the United States and Russia can have. Russia and the United States exchanged notes on February 3, 2021 on the completion of internal procedures for its extension for five years - until February 5, 2026.

Recently, the U.S. Department of State accused Russia of violating the START treaty, since Moscow banned inspections.