The Wagner fighters are being exhausted in Bakhmut, and the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) want to use this for a counteroffensive.

This follows from a statement by Commander of the Ground Forces of the AFU Oleksandr Syrskyi, the Ukrainian News agency reports.

"The aggressor does not give up hope at any price to take Bakhmut, regardless of the losses in manpower or equipment. The main forces of the Russian Federation in this direction are representatives of the Wagner PMC. Without sparing anything, they lose significant strength and run out of steam. Soon we will take advantage of this opportunity, as we once did near Kyiv, Kharkiv, Balakliya, and Kupiyansk," said Syrskyi.

According to him, under the continuous fire of the enemy's artillery and aircraft, our soldiers at the front demonstrate superhuman resilience, courage, and bravery.

In particular, units of the 93rd, 10th, 57th, and 5th brigades currently defend the Motherland in the east of the country.

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy visited advanced positions in the Donetsk Region and awarded the defenders of Bakhmut.

Deputy Minister of Defense Hanna Maliar named the officers of the AFU who manage the defense in Bakhmut of the Donetsk Region and the Bakhmut area.

The owner of the Russian private military company Wagner Yevhen Prigozhin appealed to the Minister of Defense of the Russian Federation, Sergey Shoigu, with a request to help prevent the attempts of the AFU to cut off the units of Wagner fighters in the Bakhmut district of the Donetsk Region.