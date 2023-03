The Russian occupiers have started deporting local residents of Bakhmut, Donetsk Region - they are taking them to remote areas of the aggressor state of the Russian Federation.

This was reported by the National Resistance Center.

"The Wagner mercenaries started deporting the residents of the suburb of Bakhmut," the message reads.

It is indicated that militants forcefully take local residents to the temporarily occupied areas of the Luhansk Region, where they are undergoing filtration. After that, they are deported to Perm and other remote regions of Russia.

"We have a typical story where, using hostilities launched by the Russian Federation itself, locals are deported with the intention of evacuation. After that, they are assimilated in remote areas of the empire, because they are now dependent on the occupiers," the National Resistance Center noted.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the commander of the Ground Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Oleksandr Syrskyi said that the Wagner mercenaries are exhaling in Bakhmut, the Armed Forces of Ukraine want to take advantage of this.

The owner of the Russian private military company Wagner Yevgeny Prigozhin appealed to the Minister of Defense of the Russian Federation Sergei Shoigu with a request to help prevent the attempts of the Armed Forces of Ukraine to cut off the units of Wagner mercenaries in the Bakhmut district of the Donetsk Region.