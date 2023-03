On the night of Thursday, March 9, Russian troops carried out another massive air attack on Ukraine. According to preliminary information, an infrastructure facility was hit by a Kinzhal-type missile in Kyiv.

This was reported by the Kyiv City Military Administration.

It is noted that the alarm in the capital lasted for about seven hours, and during this time, the Russians used almost all types of air weapons - from Shahed barrage ammunition to almost all names of cruise missiles.

"Thanks to the work of our air defense, cruise missiles, and UAVs were not allowed to hit the capital. But, unfortunately, an aeroballistic missile of the Kinzhal type (preliminary information) hit the infrastructure object," said Serhii Popko, the head of the city military.

All services are working at the attack scene, and the consequences liquidation is underway. There are partial emergency power outages in the capital.

In the Sviatoshynskyi District of the capital, two people were injured, and missile fragments damaged cars.

As earlier reported, on the night of Thursday, March 9, the occupiers carried out a massive rocket attack. An air alert was announced in all regions of Ukraine. The occupiers used rockets and Shahed UAVs. There are hits and casualties and electricity and heat supply shutdowns. 40% of Kyiv residents were left without heating after the missile attack.