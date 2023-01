German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius said that Germany could provide Ukraine with the first Leopard battle tanks in about three months.

European Pravda reports this with reference to Tagesschau.

The Bundeswehr will "very quickly" begin training Ukrainian soldiers to work on a tank and clarify supply routes, the SPD politician said after a meeting of the Bundestag defense committee in Berlin.

Pistorius called the decision to supply the main battle tanks "historic because it was coordinated internationally, and because it happened in an extremely explosive situation in Ukraine."

"This is a potentially important "game changer" in this war or at this stage of the war." As a first step, Germany will provide relatively new Leopard tanks from the Bundeswehr to be able to deliver with partners the first battalion to Ukraine. In the second phase, a second battalion is to be formed from older Leopard tanks. It "will take a little longer," Pistorius said.

Pistorius announced further discussions with partners regarding planned deliveries. He specifically named Poland, Canada, Spain and Portugal.

He also announced the prospect of talks with arms manufacturers about a "faster replenishment."

“We will not become the party of war. The transfer of the main battle tanks is "no cause for celebration, even if some would like it." "A decision about such things can never be very pleasant - it is necessary," he added.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, today, January 25, the German government announced the decision to send Leopard 2A6 battle tanks to Ukraine.