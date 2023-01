Pistorius Promises "Not To Waste Extra Time" On Issue Of Transferring Tanks To Ukraine

German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius said that his country does not intend to waste time and continue discussions with allies on the issue of providing Ukraine with Leopard 2 tanks.

The head of the Federal Ministry of Defense made a corresponding statement in an interview with Bild am Sonntag.

Despite the pressure, Germany continues to resist the decision to transfer Leopard 2 tanks to Ukraine.

Berlin is also in no hurry to allow other countries that have German tanks in service to supply them to the Ukrainian military.

After the meeting of the Contact Group on Defense of Ukraine held on January 20, Pistorius instructed the German Ministry of Defense to conduct an audit of Leopard 2 tanks.

"In order to prepare as best as possible for the possible solutions, I instructed my office on Friday to check everything so that we don't lose any extra time if the worst happens," Pistorius said.

According to him, Germany is in very close contact with international partners, primarily with the USA, regarding the issue of providing tanks to Ukraine.

Pistorius also said that in the coming month he will probably visit Ukraine for another meeting with his Ukrainian counterpart.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on January 20, members of the Contact Group on Defense of Ukraine could not agree on the transfer of Leopard 2 tanks to Ukraine.

According to Polish Defense Minister Mariusz Blaszczak, at the last meeting, the countries that have Leopard 2 tanks in their arsenal discussed the formation of a coalition for the joint supply of tanks to Ukraine.

And the Minister of Defense of Ukraine Oleksii Reznikov said that he had a frank discussion with Pistorius about tanks.