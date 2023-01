The Canadian Armed Forces are considering the possibility of providing Ukraine with a certain number of German Leopard 2 main battle tanks. Currently, the Canadian military is studying the exact number of vehicles that they can transfer to the Ukrainian military.

The Canadian publication Ottawa Citizen writes about this with reference to its own sources.

On Wednesday, January 25, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said that he could not yet make any statement regarding the provision of tanks to Ukraine.

At the same time, the head of the Canadian government emphasized that the country always tries to do as much as possible in the matter of supporting Ukraine.

The publication notes that the Canadian military is considering the possibility of using its C-17 transport aircraft to transfer Leopard 2 tanks to Poland. From there, combat vehicles will be delivered to Ukraine.

It is reported that 111 Leopard 2 tanks of various modifications are in service with the Canadian Armed Forces. Some of them are intended for training tank crews.

According to information from open sources, as of 2021, Canada had 82 Leopard 2 tanks in service: 42 modifications of the 2A4 (training vehicles), 20 - 2A4M, and 20 - 2A6M.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on January 25, Germany officially announced its intention to supply Ukraine with Leopard 2 tanks.

Berlin also allowed other countries that use German tanks to provide them to Ukraine.

We also reported that on January 24, the Netherlands announced its readiness to transfer 18 Leopard 2 tanks to Ukraine.

Spain and Norway also declared their desire to join the so-called "leopard coalition".

Poland was the first to announce its readiness to transfer German tanks to Ukraine.