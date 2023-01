Norway To Take Part In "Leopard Coalition" And Transfer Leopard 2 Tanks To Ukraine

Norwegian Defense Minister Bjorn Arild Gram has confirmed that his country intends to take part in the supply of German Leopard 2 tanks to Ukraine.

The Norwegian Minister made a corresponding statement on the air of the NRK television channel.

"Now tanks have become very popular. Norway and the government support the transfer of tanks to Ukraine. Norway should be involved in that," Gram said.

He did not specify how many German tanks Norway is going to transfer to Ukraine.

When asked which Leopard 2 modifications the Ukrainian military will receive from Norway, he replied that it these would be 2А4.

As of 2021, 52 Leopard 2А4 tanks were in service with Norway, according to open source data. Of these, at least 16 tanks are in storage.

Gram also said that the Norwegian authorities raised the question of whether the transfer of tanks to Ukraine will weaken the country's defense and security.

"For the security of Norway, it is important to stop Putin (Russian President Vladimir Putin - Ed.)," the Minister said.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on Wednesday, January 25, Germany announced the provision of Leopard 2 tanks to Ukraine. The issue has been "hanging in the air" for months.

Recall, a day earlier, on January 24, Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte said that his country is ready to transfer 18 Leopard 2 tanks to Ukraine.

We also reported that the Spanish authorities announced their readiness to transfer German tanks to Ukraine.