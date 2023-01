U.S. President Joe Biden on Wednesday, January 25, will make a statement of support for Ukraine in the war against the Russian invaders. It is reported by CNN with reference to the White House.

President Biden intends to speak on January 25 at 12:00 p.m. (19:00 p.m. Kyiv time). It will be about supporting Ukraine in the war against the Russian invaders.

The publication claims that the American leader is likely to announce the transfer of 30 Abrams tanks to Ukraine.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on January 20, during a meeting of the Contact Group on Defense of Ukraine (Ramstein), its participants failed to agree on the transfer of German tanks to Ukraine.

On January 22, representatives of the opposition parties of the German parliament once again criticized Chancellor Olaf Scholz and urged him to immediately transfer tanks to Ukraine.

On January 24, German media reported that Scholz surrendered and decided to deliver Leopard 2 tanks to Ukraine.