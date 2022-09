The Public Chamber of the so-called "Luhansk People's Republic" appealed to the occupying "head" with the initiative to immediately hold a referendum on recognizing it as a subject of the Russian Federation, the Russian propaganda channel RIA Novosti reported on Monday, September 19.

"The Public Chamber of the “LPR” appealed to the head of the republic with the initiative to immediately hold a referendum on recognizing it as a subject of the Russian Federation," the statement said.

The publication writes that the so-called "public chamber" of the pseudo-republic believes that joining Russia "will secure the republic, open up new opportunities on the way to return to a peaceful life."

Member of Parliament from the European Solidarity faction Oleksii Honcharenko published a video of this appeal.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on September 15, the leader of the so-called "LPR" Leonid Pasichnyk said that units of the Armed Forces of Ukraine went on the offensive almost along the entire front line.

On September 14, Andrii Marochko, a militant of the so-called "People's Militia of the LPR", commenting on the counteroffensive of the AFU, called the situation really difficult.

On September 12, the head of the Luhansk Regional Military Administration, Serhii Haidai, announced the de-occupation of a number of settlements in Luhansk region.