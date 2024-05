Share:













Ukraine received from the Czech Republic the first aviation simulator of the F-16 multipurpose fighter. The main module of the simulator is already being prepared for operation.

This was announced by the commander of the Air Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Lieutenant General Mykola Oleshchuk.

"The Czech Republic handed over the first simulator of the F-16 fighter to one of the tactical aviation brigades. Its main module is already being tested and prepared for operation by Ukrainian specialists," the message reads.

According to Oleshchuk, the hydraulics and the cockpit will be installed next, so that the pilot can experience the realism of the training flight as much as possible.

Cockpit. Video frame

The commander of the Air Force of the AFU thanked everyone who helps Ukraine to strengthen the aviation component.

"Of course, in addition to the F-16s themselves, we need to create a powerful educational and material base for our youth. I call on our allies to join this initiative," he added.

Oleksandr Diakiv, a representative of the Air Forces Training Command of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, explained that this is not a simulator, but a full-fledged aviation simulator with a real cockpit of an F-16 aircraft from Vrgineers.

Military in simulator. Video frame

"When practicing certain scenarios, this simulator fully implements the training process related to the use of air-to-air and air-to-surface means of attack, as well as aerial bombs with a full cycle of practicing operations in the cockpit when using these types," he explained.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, F-16 fighters will be able to perform tasks in combination with other Ukrainian aircraft, in particular Su-27 and MiG-29.

Earlier, the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine informed that there are already a number of studies on how to safely place F-16 fighter jets in Ukraine so that they can quickly perform their tasks and protect the airspace.